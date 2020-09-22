BBB: Political robocalls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is an annoyance many of us deal with daily: incessant robocalls interrupting our lives without adding any value.

According to You Mail, a voicemail software developer, Americans received nearly 60 billion robocalls in 2019, a 22% increase from the previous year. With the 2020 presidential election in full swing, Americans should expect to see another surge in phony calls this fall.

You answer the phone to a recorded voice — one that may sound just like a high-profile candidate running for office. According to the message, rivals have been raising a lot of money. To help your favorite political contender get elected, you need to donate immediately.

If you do decide to give, you’ll be transferred to a live person and asked for your credit card information.

But your money won’t end up supporting any political cause. Instead, the phony caller will make off with your money and personal information.

Action is already being taken to stop these and other types of robocalls. In January, President Trump signed into law the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, giving the Federal Communications Commission extra time and added authority to fine scammers up to $10,000 per call.