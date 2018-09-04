Your Better Business Bureau has some tips for travelers looking to get away for upcoming holidays. If you are planning to check into a hotel, you will certainly want to know about these common scams.
First is the fake website scam. When making online hotel reservations, know the website you’re using. Scammers are famous for creating lookalike web pages to lure consumers into providing credit card information.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association, a BBB National Partner, is a great resource for booking a room.
Another common scheme we see are fake food deliveries. Make sure the menus left in your hotel room, or the ones slipped under your door, are authentic. Scammers will distribute fake menus to rooms with phone numbers that connect the caller to them instead of the hotel or a real business. They will collect the caller’s credit card information over the phone, then never deliver food.
It makes sense to want to dine-in after a day of traveling but consider asking the front desk what restaurants they recommend. You can also search the BBB App for local suggestions.
I’ve heard firsthand about another scam that targets hotel guests. Once when traveling, my father received a phone call to his hotel room. The caller said they were with the hotel and that his credit card information didn’t go through. They asked him to repeat the number over the phone. Fortunately, my dad was suspicious and hung up the phone. He went to the front desk and soon learned the phone call had been a fake.
Be cautious of these fake front desk calls. Keep in mind; a real hotel staff member will never ask for your credit card information over the phone. They will always ask you to settle up any charges at the front desk.
Another con you’ll want to be watchful of is the “Free wi-fi” scam. Make sure you connect to the internet offered by the hotel. Avoid connecting to sites that don’t require a password.
Wireless internet “skimming” is a new and growing hotel scam that targets travelers with the promise of free internet access. This usually appears in the common areas of the hotel. Yes, the connection will be free to access, but it’s not safe. Scammers will control the connection through their computer, collecting all the data the traveler transmits — websites accessed, passwords used, card information, etc.
If you encounter one of these scams, you can report it to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.