October isn’t just pumpkins and falling leaves. It’s also National Cybersecurity Awareness month, a time aimed at raising the public’s awareness of the basic steps needed to stay safe online. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, victims lost more than $1.4 billion to internet crimes in 2017 — that’s up from $1.33 billion in 2016.
Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific is participating in the 15th annual month-long campaign. This month, your BBB will have multiple resources online for helping consumers and businesses stay safe online. Articles and a cybersecurity toolkit for small businesses can be found at BBB.org/BBBSecure.
Throughout the month, BBB has cyber safety tips and articles to help consumers and businesses stay vigilant. Articles may be beneficial to business owners needing guidance on how to keep their website secure.
Topics include:
- What is HTTPS and why is it important?
- HTTPS: Why your small business needs it.
- HTTPS: How it works.
- Migrating from HTTP to HTTPS.
- Identifying a secure website.
BBB encourages online users to educate themselves about cybersecurity risks and offers the following tips to stay safe online:
- Own your online presence. Set the privacy and security settings on websites to your comfort level for information sharing. It’s OK to limit how and with whom you share information.
- Get two steps ahead. Turn on two-step verification on accounts when available. This adds an extra layer of security to your account by requiring you to know more than just a password. This is typically a code that is sent to you after accessing your password-protected electronic device.
- Keep a clean machine. Technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft are constantly making safety updates. Keep all software on internet-connected devices — including PCs, smartphones and tablets — up to date to reduce risk of infection from malware.
- Keep a lid on personal information. Information about your history or location has value. Think about who is seeing the information and how it is gathered by mobile apps or websites.
- Think before you post. Take care when posting about yourself and others online. Consider who might see it and how it could be perceived now and in the future.
Anyone who feels they may be a victim of a cybercrime should report it to local law enforcement and BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.
