BBB: New year, new password: 5 tips for locking down your logins in 2021

New year, new you? How about new year, new password?

The turn of the calendar is a great time to bulk up your online security and refresh those old, stale login credentials.

Living in the digital age means we have an account for everything. Social media, grocery store apps, email, online banking, retailers — the list of passwords goes on and on.

If the wrong person gets hold of just one of your passwords, though, it may offer access to them all. Admit it, most of us are guilty of using the same username and password across multiple accounts. But that convenience comes with risk. High risk. By repeating passwords, your exposure to getting hacked significantly increases. This happens through a method called “credential stuffing.” And it can be detrimental.

Con artists gain access to passwords all the time using a variety of tactics. One way is buying usernames and passwords in bulk on the dark web. They then take a large list of usernames and passwords and jam them into websites using an automated hacking tool.

They rely on the fact that most people use repetitive usernames and passwords across multiple accounts. That’s why it’s critical to practice good password safety: