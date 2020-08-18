BBB: Looking for a new place to rent? Look out for these scams

Local real estate agents have also alerted BBB that their for sale listings have been fraudulently posted online as available for rent. Those agents are joined by property management companies in the region that have seen rentals scams become a growing problem during the past couple of years.

Many victims of rental scams don’t realize what is happening until they have already wired hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of dollars in deposits — money that can never be recouped.

Better Business Bureau tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Watch out for deals that are too good. Scammers lure you in by promising low rents, extra amenities and a great location. If the price seems much better than what’s offered elsewhere, it may be a scam.

Search online for similar properties. Do a quick search for the listing, scammer’s email address or phone number. Run a reverse google image search. If you find the same ad listed in other cities, that’s a huge red flag.

See the property in person. Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met for an apartment you haven’t seen. If you can’t visit an apartment or house yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that it is what was advertised.