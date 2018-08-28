The growth across the state has its ups and downs. One particular stress point is the scarcity of housing. With so many people pouring into the area, homes and rental properties are being snatched up swiftly.
As house hunters search for their perfect place, your Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers posting fake Boise rental home listings in an attempt to get their hands on renters’ personal information and even their deposit.
We’ve had reports from customers who have come across fake rental postings through an online classified website. One customer told BBB the emails he received from the alleged landlord were littered with grammatical errors. This caused him to do his research and he soon discovered the house he was inquiring about was owned by someone else. Fortunately, he was able to spot the scam before handing over any information or money —but that’s not always the case.
Many of the photos used in fake listings were stolen from home selling websites. That can make it difficult to tell the difference between fake and authentic listings.
Rental scams are common, especially in areas experiencing as much growth as we are. Fortunately, there are some precautions you can take to avoid falling for a rental scam.
First, keep an eye out for deals that sound too good to be true. Scammers lure you in by promising low rents, extra amenities, great locations and other perks. If the price seems much better than offered elsewhere, it may be a scam. Search online for the listings, or the scammer’s email address or phone number. If you find the same ad listed in other cities, that’s a huge red flag.
If possible, see the property in person. If you can’t visit an apartment or house yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that it is what was advertised. Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met for an apartment you haven’t seen. And don’t fall for the overseas landlord story: scammers often claim to be out of the country and instruct targets to send money overseas.
Second, never wire money. Pay with a credit card just in case you need to dispute the charges. Also, consider hiring professional help. Did you know that some real estate agents may offer their services to renters? This can be a great way to streamline the process of researching properties and setting up appointments with the landlord if you have a busy schedule.
To learn more about rental scams, visit bbb.org/rentalscam. To report a scam, go to bbb.or/scamtracker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.