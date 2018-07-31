Many Americans see donating to a charity that assists service members and veterans as a noble cause. Unfortunately, not all charities operate honorably. That’s why it is important to properly research a charity that makes claims to support the military.
On July 19 the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, a charity monitoring organization affiliated with BBB, joined the Federal Trade Commission, state Attorneys General and state charity regulators to help the donating public avoid misleading charity appeals and find trustworthy veterans’ organizations to support. The announcement made at the FTC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., publicized the latest enforcement actions against veterans charities. They revealed more than 100 actions and a consumer education initiative in “Operation Donate with Honor,” a crackdown on fraudulent charities that con consumers by falsely promising their donations will help veterans and service members.
The BBB Wise Giving Alliance reports that the following six veterans charities have not disclosed proper information to BBB WGA detailing how funds help the military.
- Foundation for American Veterans
- Healing American Heroes (aka Help Our Wounded)
- Healing Heroes Network
- Help the Vets (aka American Disabled Veterans Foundation, Military Families of America, Veterans Fighting Breast Cancer)
- National Vietnam Veterans Foundation
- VietNow
As potential donors respond to appeals from such organizations, the BBB Wise Giving Alliance offers the following advisory tips:
Mistaken identity:
- Watch out for name confusion. Many veterans charities include virtually the same words in different order or slightly different form.
Check outside sources before giving:
- Visit Give.org to check out a charity’s trustworthiness by verifying that it meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. These standards address more than just finances; they also cover charity governance, results reporting, appeal accuracy and donor privacy. Also, check with your state government’s charity registration agency, usually a division of either the attorney general’s office or secretary of state’s office.
Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions:
- Be wary of excessive pressure in fundraising. Don’t be pressured to make an immediate on-the-spot donation.
Find out what they do:
- Don’t assume what the veterans organization does based on their name alone. Review the appeal carefully and see if it matches program and financial information appearing on the organization’s website.
Recognize telemarketing cautions
- : Telemarketing can be a costly method of fundraising unless carefully managed. If interested in a call on behalf of a veterans charity, always check out the organization online before donating.
Be wary of unusual donation transaction options:
- Watch out if a charity solicitor asks for donors to send contributions using an unusual transaction method such as wire transfer, gift cards, or pre-paid debit cards. This could be a ruse to enable questionable solicitors to get funds quickly.
Learn how donated items will be used.
- If a veterans’ charity is soliciting for used clothing, cars, furniture and other in-kind gifts, find out how they benefit. Sometimes the charity receives only a small portion of the resale price of the item or may have a contractual arrangement to get a flat fee for every household pick-up, no matter what the contents.
Seek out financial information.
- Verify the accuracy of financial information in veterans’ organization’s appeals. Check out the charity’s report on BBB’s Give.org or review the charity’s website for its latest financial information. The BBB Standards for Charity Accountability call for a charity to spend at least 65 percent of its total expenses on program service activities, as opposed to fundraising and administrative costs.
