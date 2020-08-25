BBB: It's time for the decennial census scam season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a little more than 40 days left to count every person living in the U.S., census workers are rushing to gather information prior to their Sept. 30 deadline. Many residents of south-central Idaho may hear a knock at their door or receive some other type of communication from the U.S. Census Bureau within the next few weeks. Unfortunately, there’s a concern that imposters are vying for your information as well.

The U.S. Census provides a snapshot of our nation — who we are, where we live, and so much more. The results of this once-a-decade count determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

Responses also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Collecting this valuable information has caused the U.S. Census Bureau to have its fair share of imposters, and they can be hard to spot. However, knowing how the Census Bureau operates can help everyone be prepared when asked to participate.