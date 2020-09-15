BBB: It's the perfect time to get prepared

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With recent windstorms hitting parts of Idaho and fires raging in neighboring states, preparing for a disaster, or cleaning one up, has become a reality for many. September is National Preparedness Month sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The goal of National Preparedness Month is to help everyone in the United States prepare for any disaster. Here in Idaho, disaster and damage often come in the form of unpredictable winds, hail or fires. In this year full of uncertainty, it’s especially important to know how to prepare and what to do if your home gets hit.

Better Business Bureau, with tips from FEMA (check out Ready.gov for more), offer you these tips on how to prepare for a disaster fully:

Get your documents

in a rowOnce a disaster strikes, the last thing you want to do is stress out because you can’t locate all of your personal information. Having access to private, financial, medical, insurance and other records are crucial for starting the recovery process.