BBB: Imposter scams

Spring is in the air! No, really, it is! Or it’s at least around the corner.

And with the new season comes an old, but ever vigilant, variety of con artists that are always on the hunt to trick you out of your money and/or private information.

As sure as daffodils and crocus are going to bloom, these nasty tricksters will try to scare and worry you to get what they want.

They may call, text, or email, and appear very legitimate. Calls may seem to be a local number, texts appear to be from real companies, or emails with entirely believable government logos on them.

Unfortunately, your Better Business Bureau hears about these calls daily – and they don’t end well.

BBB Northwest & Pacific has heard that a variety of these cons are going around and we want you to be educated and on the lookout.