BBB: Government imposter scams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Picture this: You’re sitting at home when you get a telephone call from an unknown number. When you answer, the caller on the other end identifies themself as a government employee and informs you that a police officer will soon be at your doorstep to arrest you. The caller urges you to check the telephone number that appeared on your phone. Sure enough, it matches a government agency. You are caught off guard. And worried.

You owe back taxes, the caller says.

The only way to avoid being taken to jail or to court is to purchase gift cards and read off the numbers to the government official.

By now, perhaps you realize you’ve been duped. Caller ID telephone numbers can be spoofed. That “government official” with a badge number is in fact a con artist, a government imposter. And if you’re one of the victims called by these scammers, you aren’t alone.

A new study from the Better Business Bureau reveals that 44% of Americans have encountered a government imposter scam. BBB estimates victims have collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars to these cons. Law enforcement officials say they receive hundreds of thousands of complaints. Complaints to the Federal Trade Commission have totaled $450 million in losses since 2015.