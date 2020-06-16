BBB: Giving in trying times

No matter the group or organization you want to support, it’s vital that your money is used the way you want it to be used. Better Business Bureau gives these tips to donate thoughtfully.

Research: Get familiar with the organization and its mission. Visit the organization’s official website to learn about their mission and their practices.

Visit the official website: The official website will clearly state what forms of donations they accept, and you can find other resources for getting involved.

Double check donation method: Paypal, Venmo, and Cash App are easy ways to give, and many social media posts are directing people to use these methods. Before donating, ensure you have the correct account.

Check their social media: Some organizations gave received so many donations recently that they recommended people donate to other charities. The most up to date information can usually be found on their social media page.

Consult outside sources: Websites like Give.org, Charity Navigator, and Charity Watch can help you decide where to give. Also, charity tax status and financial information is available from the IRS at app.ir.gov/app/eos. While now all organizations are listed, these sources can help you make more informed giving decisions.