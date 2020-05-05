BBB: Getting ready for doors to open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While we cannot predict the future or know exactly how things will go as we navigate this entirely new existence and economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we at least know this: Even if it won’t be “business as usual,” we all have a part to play getting doors open again.

Companies are run differently. People expect a new consumer experience. So as states begin to lay out plans for industries to open, what should we doing as individuals to help our local economies?

The Better Business Bureau encourages businesses to open their lines of communication wider than ever before. This benefits both companies and their customers. Clear marketing in many channels — from phone calls to emails to social media and beyond — lets people know the safety measures being put into place and how the business is working to protect employees and those who that come through the doors.

We have seen businesses all across our region pivoting to keep their customer’s safety a priority while simultaneously helping their business thrive. From curbside pick up to free delivery to repair technicians in full protective gear, local companies are stepping up to show their customers they are prepared and care about their safety.