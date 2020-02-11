While no one particularly likes filing taxes, the sooner you do it, the safer you are. To make the stressful and confusing process easier and safer, the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific compiled tips to keep you on track. We’ll help you understand what tax preparation options are available and show you what to look for — and avoid — this tax season.
After all, this is Tax Theft Awareness Week. It’s a time to tackle the hassle so you can save more and stress less.
First, know your options. Before diving into tax preparation, investigate what’s available. You may qualify for no-cost assistance. This is good news! If you meet certain income requirements, you may be eligible for free tax preparation services. To see if you qualify, visit irs.gov/freefile. For state tax information, visit the Idaho State Tax Commission at tax.idaho.gov to see your best filing options.
Explore low-cost online and software assistance. Are you planning to file your own taxes? If so, tax software or an online filing website may be in your best interest. Both provide you with step-by-step instructions and help protect your personal identity during the filing process. Many also offer products you can use all year long to manage your budget to help you track spending and tax info all year long. No matter what service you choose, make sure you understand the fees for filing before you get started.
Consider professional assistance. An experienced tax professional is your best choice if you’re uncomfortable handling your own taxes, you have multiple deductions, you are a freelance contractor or you’re self-employed. The advantages of paying a pro include assistance if you are audited and access to in-person help throughout the filing process. There are a number of BBB accredited tax professionals throughout Idaho. Find a company you can trust at bbb.org.
Remember, not all tax preparers are the same. Qualifications are key when it comes to selecting a tax professional. Professional tax preparers must have an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number in order to do business. In addition, it’s wise to look for a certified public accountant, attorney, or for an enrolled IRS agent to get the job done.
You have free articles remaining.
Once you nail down the best way to file your taxes, watch out for scams!
Tax scams are some of the largest frauds facing consumers today. To help keep your personal information safe this tax season, be sure to avoid tax-related ID theft.
How it works: Scammers get a hold of your personal information, such as your Social Security number, address, and birth date.
They then file your return early and receive your refund before you can even get around to filing. Tax ID theft is a particularly sneaky con because victims typically don’t realize they’ve been targeted until they try to file their taxes for real.
Avoid this scam by filing your taxes as early as possible, before a scammer has the chance to use your information. Watch out for written notices from the IRS about a duplicate return or that you’ve received wages from a company you’ve never been employed with. Contact the IRS directly if you have any suspicions that a return has been filed in your name.
For more information about tax scams, visit bbb.org. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a scam, we want to know. File a Scam Tracker report at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.