Another day, another phishing scam. We keep trying to dodge them — in our email, on our phones and throughout social media. But scammers are using a new bait to try to reel us in.
We have all heard about the various ways scammers go about phishing, using email or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information. They may try to steal your passwords, account numbers or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank or other accounts.
Scammers launch thousands of phishing attacks like these every day; 4,817 phishing scams were reported to Scam Tracker in the U.S. in the past year. And unfortunately, they’re often successful. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that people lost $30 million to phishing schemes in one year.
Exposure to these types of tactics have become normal in our day-to-day life. Better Business Bureau is constantly telling consumers if it looks phishy or you don’t know the sender, don’t open or click on the links. As always, this practice should be routine by now: Delete, delete, delete.
Are you one of those people who live and die by your calendar? Phishers are now targeting one of our most innocuous but absolutely necessary daily apps to worm their way into our pockets. And phishing is such a successful enterprise, why wouldn’t they try the latest twist to hook us — finding a way into your online calendar?
Better Business Bureau has learned of this new variation of an old scam, first reported by Wired, where phishers are spamming Google calendars with invitations to new events. They aim to take advantage of loose calendar settings to insert their own events into victims’ schedules. These new appointments or meetings are designed to innocently blend in. And if your calendar settings are set to automatically accept events and turn on notifications, your calendar may set you up to fail.
Once these events have successfully been added to your calendar, the notifications come. Reminder pop-ups are laced with phishing links. Those links lead to a malicious RSVP form or invitation with event details. They may also claim you’ve won a prize or invite you to take a survey. But they’re all after one thing — your information. The scam is particularly effective because the calendar entries and notifications stem from trusted apps like Google Calendar.
Here’s how to protect yourself:
- Change your settings — Go into your Google Calendar event settings and make sure to turn off automatically adding invitations. This will make it so you’re only showing the events you have responded to.
- Stay aware — Before clicking on links in your calendar appointments, make sure it is an event that you have seen before. If the event looks unusual, delete it.
- Train your brain — If you regularly make appointments with people you don’t personally know, make sure you’re aware of what phishing emails and links look like. Secure links will start with https://. The “s” is what you’re looking for.
