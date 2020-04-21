BBB: Employment scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As businesses remain closed because of COVID-19, Idaho’s unemployment rate continues to rise, with more than 30,000 people in Idaho needing benefits weekly. For many people, the uncertainty of their long-term employment status and a decrease in income has them looking for ways to make money working from home.

Ads you may see offer a variety of work-at-home jobs – internet businesses, shipping or mailing work, selling goods and more. But many of these “jobs” are scams, aimed at getting your money and information, and won’t deliver on the claims they make.

Here’s one way Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific has seen this play out: Someone sees a help-wanted ad online or receives an email or text message from an “employer,” asking them to apply for a position. The person receives a little more information about the position via a limited exchange even may be hired. Having accepted what appears to be an excellent opportunity, they provide personal and banking information. This is where it often goes south; after this, if the job is a scam, all communication is shut off, and this unsuspecting person just gave an untrustworthy entity private information.

So, what is the best way to avoid falling into this trap?