BBB: Employment scams take hold during COVID-19 downturn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While employment scams have consistently ranked in the No. 1 or No. 2 spot for Better Business Bureau’s annual riskiest scams report, we’ve recently found that in today’s economic climate, consumers are at a higher risk of falling prey, according to a new survey conducted by BBB.

COVID-19 forced many people to lose their jobs and/or made it unsafe to be in an office, more applicants began looking for work-from-home positions. In fact, more than half of those we surveyed in the U.S. and Canada said the reason they clicked on a phony listing was because it offered the flexibility to work-from-home. However, it is this pool of consumers — unemployed and truly in need of work — that is most susceptible.

Our survey showed that more than half of the people targeted by employment scams (53%) reported being unemployed at the time of the encounter. Moreover, three-quarters of respondents who lost money were already in financial crisis.

These number illustrate that scammers often take advantage of the most vulnerable consumers. So, during these unprecedented times, it is critical that jobseekers remain vigilant as employment scams become increasingly hard to spot.