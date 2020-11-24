BBB: Don't be fooled by a Grinch while doing Black Friday shopping

Like most everything else, holiday shopping will be different in 2020. Long lines and crowded stores normally associated with this time of year are now considered activities more likely to spread germs than holiday cheer.

But not even the Grinch could steal Christmas.

Some retailers kicked off the holiday shopping season with deals beginning as early as October. Any sense of urgency that typically accompanies Black Friday purchases has been replaced by a much slower pace. Most of this year’s sales have been ongoing, and they’re almost all happening online.

With more people abiding by social distancing requirements, online shopping in 2020 is now expected to see a 28% increase over last year.

But buyer beware: The internet is filled with fake sites, fraudulent deals and illegitimate retailers designed to dupe shoppers. A study released by Better Business Bureau revealed that more than 80% of consumers who reported an online purchase scam in 2020 lost money.

Every year, there’s always a few “must-have” toys topping holiday wish lists. Due to their high demand, those gifts tend to be expensive and hard to find. Scammers use the scarcity to trick consumers out of their holiday cash.