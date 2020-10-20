BBB: Customer reviews separate your small business from the crowd

It will not floor business owners to read that reputation is important. Given how much more valuable positive reputations have become during the past six-plus months, the point may be worth reemphasizing.

A recent EY Future Consumer Index Survey focused on post-pandemic purchasing behavior revealed that only 21% of consumers trusted brands and just 20% reported trusting retailers.

For businesses with reputations that could use some work, those responses may be a reminder to put in that effort. But for businesses that already have a solid standing in their communities, now is the time to take center stage.

As the marketplace becomes increasingly virtual, online customer reviews have evolved into one of the most powerful tools businesses use to illustrate their superior trustworthiness. More than 80% of consumers who responded to a Bright Local Consumer Review Survey said they read online reviews for local businesses, and 91% stated they are more likely to use a business with a positive review.

Online customer reviews can build trust with customers, convert searches into leads and even boost your local search rankings. It’s easily accessible feedback that separates your company from others in your industry.