BBB: COVID-19 vaccines offer scammers a shot at consumers

Vaccines are set to be a key topic for most of 2021. As that conversation heats up, it’s important to be critical of any updates you may see or hear. The anticipation of an approved COVID-19 vaccine is already proving to be an opportunity for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau has begun receiving reports of fake emails, text messages and phone calls falsely promising access to treatment connected to the coronavirus. What those messages actually do is phish for personal or financial information used to commit identity theft.

While the Food and Drug Administration has now endorsed a vaccine for emergency use, a proposed rollout of that vaccine is still being updated with recommendations. The outlook is promising, but plans continue to be worked out.

Scammers are using any ambiguity to con consumers. Many are now being asked to make payments in exchange for having their name placed on a list to get the vaccine. Others are sent to online vaccine sign-up forms requesting information including social security numbers or bank account details.

The reality is, according to the FTC, that residents likely “will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.”