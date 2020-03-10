BBB: Coronavirus cons

It’s here. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the strand of coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19 has spread to the United States.

But try not to panic — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are responding to and monitoring the outbreak across the country and internationally. While this is bad news for most Americans, it’s great news for scammers who want to cash in on our anxiety about the disease. Better Business Bureau warns the public to look out for fake cures, phony prevention measures and other coronavirus cons.

How the scam works:

You are worried about coronavirus and hear about a prevention or a “cure” on social media, in an email or a website. The message or website contains a lot of information about this amazing product, including convincing testimonials or a conspiracy theory backstory. For example, one scam email claims that the government has discovered a vaccine but is keeping it secret for “security reasons.” You figure it can’t hurt to give the medicine a try, so you get out your credit card.

