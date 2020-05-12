BBB: Canceling travel plans

These companies and others are recommending customers reference their travel insurance for recovering expenses, assuming coverage was purchased ahead of time. Travelers who did pursue that option are finding requests for help rebuffed because pandemics weren’t specified in terms of the coverage. As a result, lots of policies are starting to get rewritten.

“We’re experiencing changes to policies daily,” says Hines. “It’s kind of amazing. We’re seeing companies changing things, literally, almost every day based on the governmental regulations going on.”

Given how quickly things are moving, it is now especially tough for customers to identify how to fix things when travel plans fall apart. A useful course of action likely begins with communication. More specifically, connect with the company used to book the trip.

“I would encourage travelers first to try and work something out with the vendor that they’ve purchased their vacation through directly,” says Joubert. “If the vendor isn’t willing to work with them, they can always turn to the Better Business Bureau to file a complaint. They can also turn to the attorney general’s office in that state where the vendor is located and even their state.”

For those optimistic travelers who either have a trip scheduled shortly or are thinking of booking one soon, the best advice may be to stay informed. Resorts, tourism boards and common sites like Google all offer updates that can be delivered via text or dropped into an email inbox. For more information on this topic and other related to COVID 19 you can visit bbb.org.

Jeremy Johnson is the eastern Idaho marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0