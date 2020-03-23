BBB: Businesses navigate COVID-19 landscape

The phrase “social distancing” has become an unfortunate addition to our everyday vocabulary as ongoing issues connected to COVID-19 increasingly infiltrate our daily lives. Employees are transitioning to work-from-home set-ups, gatherings of all sizes have been canceled and customers are altering their purchasing habits. For a growing number of Idaho businesses, the impact of those changes has been often immediate and, in many cases, severe.

Navigating a landscape that’s changing as rapidly as this is understandably daunting. For both businesses and consumers, it’s increasingly difficult to know if your next move is the right one. Thankfully, there are some simple steps both sides of the marketplace can take that may ultimately make a big difference.

For most businesses, finding success in the time of coronavirus may begin and end with transparent communication. Actively engaging customers and employees in an ongoing conversation is a crucial opportunity to regularly provide updates to services or changes to operations. Most importantly, communicating proactively and responsibly shows your stakeholders you understand the magnitude and uncertainty of the current climate, and that thoughtful intent is guiding your decisions.

