BBB: Be smart when using smart devices

The pluses of adding a smart device to your home were attractive before a pandemic made us all mostly housebound. As anxieties connected to COVID-19 crawl into the fall and winter, the convenience and cost-savings that technology like Amazon Alexa and Google Nest provide is seemingly more appealing than ever.

Those enticements should also be paired with some well-warranted concern.

Cybersecurity is having a tough time keeping pace with the demand for smart technology, leaving users’ valuable personal information vulnerable to hackers. A look at some consumer trends reveals the problem may be getting worse.

Smart home revenues are now expected to reach $85 billion in 2020 — a 4% jump over last year. And within the next 12 months, more than 80 million U.S. households reportedly intend to purchase a new type of smart home device. By 2026, the smart device market is projected to bring in $317 billion in revenue, up 5% over pre-COVID-19 forecasts.

As the number of devices pile up, so does kind of data scammers long for. Smart home products keep track of unique personal information such as when you are home or away and your daily routine. Many of them also connect to some of your most frequently accessed online accounts like streaming services, which are powered by payment information.