As the song says, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, it’s time to focus on family and share things that can make life special. But holiday gift-giving comes at a price.
According to marketing research firm EMarketer, this will be the first time ever that holiday spending will total over $1 trillion. With Cyber Monday contributing $10 billion to that. While the brick and mortar stores will be offering many great deals, a majority of Americans will be doing a bulk of their shopping online.
Before you jump behind that keyboard seeking that perfect gift, the Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific wants you to think if those quick clicks are putting your financial and personal information at risk.
One of the biggest things online shoppers want to be wary of is misleading advertisements. Those who are looking for an amazing deal can be easily lured in by these fake ads. That can often lead to counterfeit merchandise, or consumers simply being left empty-handed. Another way these advertisements can get you is by mimicking ads from major retailers and leading you to false websites.
These may even come as a pop-up, which can be combated by keeping your antivirus software up to date. This will help you to avoid those non-secure websites and phishing scams, and helping your personal information stay safe and avoiding ransomware. Even when shopping on your phone, you can download security apps that can increase protection and provide antivirus defense.
According to a recent study from the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an average of $1,048 over the holiday season, not including the cost of travel. So as you are spending your holiday budget, BBB recommends making those online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Debit cards don’t offer this same protection, and those that do often put the burden on the consumer to sort and prove which charges are theirs and which ones are not.
As you are finishing up that last bit on your list, you definitely want to read those return policies to understand how to return items you have purchased online and what the cost to you will be. Just in case Grandma just doesn’t love that antique bird feeder, you will want to know if you can send back for free, or will need to pay shipping and handling. Also if you got your item on a special sale, you may only have days to return it.
Following these simple tips will help make your holiday season merry and bright. For more tips from the Better Business Bureau, head to bbb.org.
