BBB: Be safe when selling online

For some of us, the annual act of spring cleaning may have stretched well into summer. And why not? The added time at home has provided plenty of opportunities to clean out closets and clear away clutter. It’s no surprise, then, that all the tidying up has translated into a surge in online sellers wanting to cash in on their unwanted items.

But that’s when things may get messy. Most everyone knows to take extra precautions when shopping on sites like Craigslist and eBay, or using commerce apps like Poshmark, Depop and OfferUp. Put the same amount of care into selling items on those platforms as well. Failing to do that could add your name to a growing list of victims whose efforts to make some money ended up costing them.

The most common tactic starts with a simple question: Do you accept checks? If so, the potential buyer will “mistakenly” send you one for an amount higher than the price of the item you listed. The buyer will then ask that you keep the cost of the item and then send back the remaining balance. After you agree, and once the check clears, the bank contacts you to request payment for insufficient funds.