BBB: Be safe when getting ready for school

As you are shopping for your student, you may discover that the retailers you trusted and relied on in the past are out of many necessities. So, before turning to a new website or online retailer, do your research. Also, be wary of clickbait ads that feature items that imply that you may want or need it based on your search history. These clickbait ads exist to drive you to a different website and potentially steal your personal information.

Here are other tips that can help you feel like an A+ parent while you are getting your child ready for another year of school:

Beware of phishing. Phishing emails can look like a message from a well-known brand but clicking on unfamiliar links can place you at risk for malware and identity theft.

Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards do not have the same protections as a credit card.

Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.