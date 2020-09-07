BBB: Be safe when buying a home

Buying a home is a big purchase that not many people do often. It can be complicated and confusing. Knowledge is key — here’s what you need to know:

Know who you’re dealing with. Buying a home can be stressful but having a trustworthy professional by your side can make the process easier. Do your research before signing up for their service to make sure they are reputable and have your best interest in mind.

Confirm communications. Know that you’ll be bombarded with requests for your information that look legitimate but do your research to verify its authenticity. If something pops up like a change in wiring instructions, get verbal confirmation by calling both your agent, the lender and/or the title company.

Lockup your information. There’s a lot of paperwork that gets passed back and forth when buying a home. You’re giving your lender access to your financial accounts, credit reports, tax statements and more. Make sure you’re on a secure network and beware of phishing emails that may be tricking you into giving out your information.

Remember, BBB keeps records on millions of businesses. You’ll need to hire everyone from a Realtor and lender to an inspector, painter, locksmith, HVAC company and others. Whether it’s a foundation that needs a fix or a roof that needs replacing, head to bbb.org to search for the professionals you can trust, vetted by the BBB. On our website you can find out what other customers say about companies and find more homebuying tips.

Jeremy Johnson is the Eastern Idaho marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific.

