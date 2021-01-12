BBB: Avoid weight loss scams

Options for going to the gym or attending a favorite workout class were limited in 2020. Maybe even non-existent. Socially distant environments make getting exercise more of an effort.

For those of us looking to get in shape this year, Better Business Bureau is ringing in 2021 with tips for avoiding some common weight loss scams. The desire to drop weight in a hurry creates a higher risk of being deceived by products that do not work as advertised. Some of the supplements promoted may even result in unwanted side effects, including weight gain.

It’s important to be skeptical of any “miracle” claims for weight loss. There is no such thing as a “secret ingredient” or “breakthrough formula” that can result in weight loss virtually overnight.

Fraudulent weight loss products are often advertised alongside images of celebrities and fake endorsements. Deceptive free trial offers are very common. A study performed by BBB revealed that consumers filed nearly 37,000 complaints and BBB ScamTracker reports related to deceptive free trial offers and fake celebrity endorsements from 2015 to 2018, with an average loss of $186 per victim.