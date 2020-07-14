BBB: Are fake mask exempt cards valid?

Health experts and the DOJ are urging the public not to believe the card’s claim that wearing a mask will incur mental or physical risk. The information on the card also alleges the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids asking about the cardholder’s health condition and threatens to levy fines of at least $75,000 if any questions are asked. These fines are not real.

The Department of Justice and the Americans With Disabilities Act states they are not the distributors of these cards and they do not endorse the information shared by the Freedom to Breathe Agency. Lenka Koloma, the group’s founder, advertised the cards on her Facebook page and sold them on a Shopify site, which is no longer available.

The BBB suggests that when coming across information on the internet, a good rule of thumb is if misspellings are present and logos look a little different, start to be suspicious. Before taking any action, verify that everything being shared is legitimate. Go to the actual website of the government agency or company promoting the information to see what’s real and what shouldn’t be believed.

This is an evolving story. BBB has received reports that the “Freedom to Breathe” agency has updated these cards without the DOJ logo. For up to date information on scam alerts please visit BBB.org/covid19. You can also visit the Department of Justice’s website at justice.gov

Jeremy Johnson is the Eastern Idaho marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0