TWIN FALLS — Banner and Wells Fargo banks have each given Paint Magic $1,500 to support its 2019 campaign. Since 1986, Paint Magic has painted and preserved 732 homes of low-income seniors and/or disabled homeowners at no cost to them.
This program is 100% funded through donations like the funds received from the two banks. Paint Magic will use the funds received from donors to purchase all the paint and supplies needed to paint the homes during the week of July 15.
Paint Magic is operated by a volunteer board of directors. The goal is to paint 20 to 25 qualified homes this year throughout the Magic Valley with volunteer paint teams.
