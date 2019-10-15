IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho Holding Co. stock is now trading over the counter.
OTC Markets Group Inc. has announced that the company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Bank of Idaho Holding Co. was previously privately held.
“We are truly excited to be the first Idaho-based bank to join the OTCQX Best Market Group,” bank president and CEO Jeff Newgard said in a statement. “As a bank, we are focused on supporting small business — the lifeblood of our economy in Idaho. By providing innovative tools and expert guidance, we seek to become the best community bank in the state.”
Locally, the Bank of Idaho has a mortgage office at 1411 Falls Ave. E., No. 115, Twin Falls.
Bank of Idaho Holding Co. was organized in 1997 as the parent company for Bank of Idaho, which received its state banking charter in September 1985.
With total assets of $375 million and growing, the Idaho Falls-based bank has nine full-service branches in operation across southern Idaho, with one additional location pending. In addition to retail and commercial banking, Bank of Idaho also offers a full spectrum of trust and investment services, along with mortgage lending.
Bank of Idaho Holding Co. trades under the symbol BOID. U.S. investors can find financial disclosures and quotes for the company at otcmarkets.com.
