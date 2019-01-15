TWIN FALLS — D.L. Evans Bank has appointed two new personal bankers at two different branches of the bank.
Mario Bacilio has taken the position in the downtown Twin Falls branch. He is currently attending the College of Southern Idaho. In his spare time, he enjoys backpacking, hiking, paddle-boarding and going on road trips. Bacilio invites his customers, friends and family to visit him at the bank, 222 Main Ave. S. He can be reached by calling 208-736-7300.
LiAnna Good has been promoted in the south Burley branch. She has been with the bank since 2016. In her position as personal banker, she will help customers with auto loans, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, new accounts or any other personal banking needs. Good volunteers for Relay For Life, highway clean-up and assisting with local parades. She is an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing and hiking. Good invites her customers, friends and family to visit her at the bank, 2281 Overland Ave. She can be reached by calling 208-678-6000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.