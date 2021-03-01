At long last, Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse is open

TWIN FALLS — After years of anticipation, Texas Roadhouse is open.

A Twin Falls location for the national steakhouse chain has been in the works for 11 years. After a week of training and preparation, the restaurant opened to the public Monday.

Adam Livingston, Texas Roadhouse’s marketing coach for the Northwest, said all of the company’s locations receive lots of hype in the run-up to opening. But Twin Falls residents have been especially eager for the steakhouse to come to town.

Since Livingston has been in Twin Falls to help the restaurant opens, he’s seen the excitement personally. He said that whenever he’s walking around in public, wearing one of his Texas Roadhouse shirts, people take notice.

“Everyone stops and says, ‘When are you opening?’” Livingston said, noting that the restaurant might not have opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic if the community hadn’t been clamoring for it.