At long last, Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse is open

TWIN FALLS — After years of anticipation, Texas Roadhouse is open.
A Twin Falls location for the national steakhouse chain has been in the works for 11 years. After a week of training and preparation, the restaurant opened to the public Monday.
Adam Livingston, Texas Roadhouse’s marketing coach for the Northwest, said all of the company’s locations receive lots of hype in the run-up to opening. But Twin Falls residents have been especially eager for the steakhouse to come to town.
Since Livingston has been in Twin Falls to help the restaurant opens, he’s seen the excitement personally. He said that whenever he’s walking around in public, wearing one of his Texas Roadhouse shirts, people take notice.
“Everyone stops and says, ‘When are you opening?’” Livingston said, noting that the restaurant might not have opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic if the community hadn’t been clamoring for it.
Livingston is part of a Texas Roadhouse 45-person training team. It’s effectively an all-star group of Texas Roadhouse employees — “Roadies” — from all over the country. The crew members periodically leave their home Roadhouses and go to new locations to show new servers, cooks and staff how the company operates. For the Twin Falls location, the training team had to show the ropes to 180 new employees, most of whom will work part-time.
During the last week, Texas Roadhouse staff have been practicing. They’ve been cooking steaks, setting tables, learning how to take orders. The restaurant donated its practice meals to Twin Falls non-profits Valley House and Voices Against Violence, as well as other groups. Proceeds from the restaurant’s pre-opening alcohol sales will go to Mustard Seed — another Twin Falls non-profit.
Matt Luckock, owner of the Twin Falls franchise, grew up in the city and graduated from Twin Falls High School. He went to college in Pocatello and worked at the Texas Roadhouse as a server. He says he fell in love with the company while working there.
Luckock said he’s been trying to bring the steakhouse to Twin Falls for eight years — it took a while to find an ideal location.
“Obviously owning a business in my hometown, it was a no-brainer,” he said.
Luckock said Texas Roadhouse separates itself from other chain steakhouses by offering high-quality food at affordable prices. He hopes business will be good right out of the gate.
“It’s steak and potatoes,” Luckock said. “Idaho is a big steak and potato demographic.”
January
January
January
January
January
Despite a pandemic, new businesses are opening in the Magic Valley. Here's an update on some of them.