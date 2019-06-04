TWIN FALLS — After four months of meetings, the Twin Falls County Assessor’s office and Chobani have agreed to a settlement that will reduce the yogurt plant's 2017 assessed valuation by $144 million.
Under the settlement, the Twin Falls School District and the Urban Renewal Agency will return the tax revenues that the company overpaid.
Chobani appealed its property assessment through the Twin Falls County Board of Equalization and the Idaho State Board of Tax Appeals before filing an appeal with the district court. The company argued its Twin Falls plant was actually worth $176 million.
Chobani's facility valuation will go from nearly $393 million to $249 million for 2017. The 2018 valuation has been changed to $274 million.
County assessor Bradford Wills said in a press release that the new valuation is a “better reflection of the current value.” He added that the original valuation failed to consider the rapid construction time for phase one of the facility, which was completed in 326 days. Additionally, water and sewer capacity is a concern at the plant, and Wills said the City of Twin Falls and Chobani are working on addressing infrastructure needs in the future.
Wills also noted that the facility’s assessed value is likely to increase in the future as the company continues to invest in the plant and add to its corporate and research and development capabilities.
Wills said the county saved on expensive legal fees by avoiding litigation, and described the settlement process as “respectful.”
Because Chobani paid its taxes in full based on the original valuation, the Twin Falls School District and the Urban Renewal Agency Revenue Allocation Area will return the tax revenues that the company overpaid. The school district will return approximately $803,000 in 2019 and 2020, and the Urban Renewal Agency will also return excess funds.
Property taxes on Chobani’s plant will net local government more than $5 million in 2019.
