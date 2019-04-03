Safety recalls on vehicles has become commonplace as automobiles get more complex. Here are some examples of nationwide recalls that have been issued in the last few months:
Subaru recalls 1.3 million vehicles
The automaker recalled certain 2014 to 2016 Forester, 2008-2016 Impresa and 2013-2017 Crosstrek vehicles due to a cleaning product that can cause the brake lights to not work properly. The company said the products containing silicone can emit a gas that seeps into the brake lamp switch and cuts off the electrical contact. The problem is uncommon, with only 33 reports in the U.S.
Honda recalls 1.2 million (more) vehicles
The company announced March 12 it would recall 1.2 million vehicles in North and Central America from the 2001 to 2016 model years. These Honda vehicles will be recalled a second time to replace Takata inflators previously installed under recalls that began in 2014. The manufacturer learned those inflators are not safe. Owners will be notified by mail in early April, but replacement parts are available immediately.
The Associated Press reports “Included are the 2001 to 2007 and 2009 Honda Accord, the 2001 to 2005 Civic, the 2002 to 2007 and 2010 and 2011 CR-V, the 2003 to 2011 Element, the 2007 Fit, the 2002 to 2004 Odyssey, the 2003 to 2008 Pilot, and the 2006 to 2014 Ridgeline pickup. Also included are certain 2003 Acura 3.2CL cars, as well as the 2013 to 2016 ILX, the 2003 to 2006 MDX, the 2007 to 2016 RDX, the 2002 to 2003 3.2TL, the 2004 to 2006 and 2009 to 2014 TL, and the 2010 to 2013 ZDX.”
Fiat Chrysler issues two recalls
Fiat Chrysler announced it would voluntarily recall 862,520 vehicles in the U.S. as they don’t meet emission standards. The vehicles affected included the 2011-2016 Dodge Journey (front wheel drive), 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 /Dodge Avenger (front wheel drive), 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber (front wheel drive continuously variable transmission) and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriot (front wheel drive continuously variable transmission).
The company is also recalling 60,000 Alfa Romeo cars and SUVs around the world due to a software error on its adaptive cruise control. The cruise control might not stop working — and could even accelerate — if the breaks are tapped. The recall covers certain models of 2017-2019 Giulia cars and Stelvio SUVs.
Audi recalls 75,000 vehicles
Audi recalled cars and SUVs in the U.S. saying that fuel leaks in the engine could cause fires. Dealerships will replace the left and right fuel injector rails on certain 2016-2018 A6, A7 and Q7 SUVs and 2015-2018 A8 sedans.
Volkswagen recalls more than 56,000 cars, SUVs
Volkswagen issued a recall for some models because the rear coil springs can break without warning, causing drivers to lose control of their vehicles. The recall begins April 19 for more than 56,000 cars and SUVs in the US. Included are certain 2015-2019 Golf hatchbacks, the 2017-2019 Golf Sportwagen, the 2019 Jetta sedan and the 2018 Tiguan SUV.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.