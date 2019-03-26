RUPERT — The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Brett Anthon as Three Years 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.
The AIOFLA is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state. Selected attorneys must pass AIOFLA's rigorous selection process based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and the group's independent evaluation. The annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys' relationships and reputation among their clients. As clients should be an attorney's top priority, AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of family law without sacrificing the service and support they provide.
