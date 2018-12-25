JEROME — Two employees have taken new positions at two branches of D.L. Evans Bank.
After pursuing other career interests, Randy Andrus has returned as vice president commercial loan officer at the Jerome branch of the bank. He graduated from the Western Agricultural Banking School in Pullman, Wash., and has 40 years of banking experience in various positions in the Magic Valley.
Andrus recently retired as the Wendell Recreation District youth sports director. He has also been a member and officer of numerous civic organizations. He is a member and past chairman of the Idaho Bankers Association Agricultural Committee.
Penny Bernardo has been promoted to assistant vice-president retail branch manager at the Twin Falls Financial Center. She has more than 28 years of banking experience — employed with D.L. Evans since 1998. Bernardo started the Investments Services Department in 1999 and has held several positions within the bank. She volunteers her time to CASA and various fundraising events for Relay for Life, Paint Magic and Habitat for Humanity.
Visit Andrus at the Jerome branch, 980 S. Lincoln, or call him at 208-324-5200.
Visit Bernardo at the Twin Falls Financial Center, 906 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., or call her at 208-933-2201 or 208-731-3580.
