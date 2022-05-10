'An exciting day for the citizens of Twin Falls': Breaking ground for new fire station

TWIN FALLS — City council and fire department officials met Monday for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station.

Located east of Washington on Cheney Drive, the new Twin Falls Fire Station No. 2 will be the department’s first new facility since the 1970s.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said the facility will improve the city’s fire department capabilities and response times.

“It’s an exciting day for the citizens of Twin Falls, and for the Twin Falls Fire Department,” Kenworthy said.

“We haven’t had a new fire station since the early ‘70s, and so obviously technology has changed significantly, apparatus has changed significantly, space needs have changed significantly,” Kenworthy said. “All of those things will be addressed in this new facility.”

Kenworthy also said the new location had lower traffic than the old Station No. 2, located on Falls Avenue, which would mean improved response times.

Designed to be a fully modernized station, it will have room for three double-deep bays to allow fire trucks to pull through. It will feature six sleep rooms, with space for decontamination separated from living quarters, to better keep office space and living areas sanitized.

At the ceremony, Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce thanked the council and city staff for working on the fire station project, including finding funding for the facility after a $36 million bond failed at the ballot box in 2019.

“I want to thank the past city councils and the current city council for their vision, and city staff also for their vision and support,” Pierce said. “We’ll dig some dirt today.”

Originally, three fire facilities were proposed and voters were asked to approve a $36 million bond to pay for them. The bond needed a supermajority of 66.7% of voters in favor to pass, and it failed by just 3 percentage points.

City staff and the fire department scaled back their plans for the new station, and a plan was developed to fund the station through a combination of impact fees and anticipation notes from the general and enterprise funds.

Vice Mayor Christopher Reid said it was good to see the building construction get underway.

“I’m really happy that this is going to be built,” Reid said, after seeing it fail before.

“That was a concerning time because we knew that we needed this, the firefighters were excited, and it was kind of a let-down.”

With construction of the new station now underway, the project is expected to be completed in 2023.

