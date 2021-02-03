An electrifying merger: 2 local electric companies join forces

JEROME — Two of the Magic Valley’s biggest electric companies have joined forces.
Magic Electric, Heating, Plumbing and Air acquired Gietzen Electric and Gietzen Solar on Monday. The two businesses are thinking of the move as a merger.
“We were probably the two biggest electrical contractors in town,” Gietzen Solar manager Logan Gietzen said. “We both figured we could go much further together than we ever could apart.”
The merger is a family affair. Magic Valley Electric owner Billy Salts’ wife, Danielle, is the daughter of Gietzen’s owner, Doug. Billy used to work for Gietzen Electric before starting his own company eight years ago.
Teaming up will be good for the families, Salts said.
“We were somewhat competitors throughout the years,” he said, “which was hard on our families, no doubt.”
Until a few months ago, the families had never “seriously” considered merging, Salts and Gietzen said.
Salts said that Gietzen Electric and Magic Electric complement each other well. They’re each bringing something to the business that the other lacks. Salts’ business has a plumbing and HVAC arm, while Gietzen has a solar side.
“We’re going to be able to serve more customers,” Salts said. “When you look at it from the business standpoint it really made sense.”
Gietzen Electric has built up a loyal customer base since it opened in 1973, Salts said. He also noted that it’s always difficult to find employees, so it’ll be helpful to combine Gietzen’s 30 employees with the 120 or so workers Magic already had.
“The whole family is just so stoked,” Logan Gietzen said. “We’re going to be able to offer the whole valley and all of Idaho just so much better service.”