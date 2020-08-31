All bets are off: Jackpot fights for dispensary as pandemic batters gaming

Jackpot didn’t have a food bank before the pandemic. The town scrambled to create one and it’s been helping feed about 40 families — 89 people. That’s roughly a tenth of Jackpot’s population.

A lot of people in town struggled to get through to the Nevada unemployment office for benefits.

“I had to wait two weeks before I could get through on the phone,” Aguilar said, adding that she and her family worked together. “We’re using five different cellphones and we’re just calling, calling and calling. ... You’re doing that for at least two, three hours, seeing if you can get it.”

Aguilar changed her sleep schedule — normally she’d get off work at 2 a.m. and go to bed at 6 a.m. — so she could wake up early to make daily phone calls.

Residents coordinated on Facebook — when calls got dropped all at once they’d let everyone in town know to call immediately, to be first in the queue. When one person got through she might message her friends and they’d all try to get help while on a merged phone call.

It took a few months for Aguilar to get any unemployment payments. Paying bills was difficult.