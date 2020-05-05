Albertsons — Idaho's biggest company — updates plan to sell stock to public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — After years of stepping up, then stepping away, Albertsons Cos. Inc. is getting closer to crossing the line it set for itself 14 years ago and selling stock to the public.

The Boise grocer, Idaho’s biggest company, said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to make its initial public offering, or IPO, of stock at a time after its sales have surged in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday’s filing is a follow-up to Albertsons’ announcement in March that it intends to sell stock soon.

The pandemic has provided grocery stores a significant boost in business, the Idaho Statesman reported Thursday. Albertsons said then that its same-store sales increased 34% during the first eight weeks of its 2020 fiscal year, ending April 25, compared with the same period a year ago. During the four weeks ending March 28, sales jumped 47%.

But in Tuesday’s filing, the company cautioned, “It is too early to predict the permanent impact the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will have on our industry or food-at-home consumption or what the impact on sales will be going forward.”

Like some other large grocery retailers, Albertsons has given coronavirus combat pay to workers on the front lines facing the public. Albertsons has been paying workers an additional $2 an hour.