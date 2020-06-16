Albertsons ends $2-an-hour coronavirus raise for in-store workers. Now it’s doing this

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Albertsons Cos. has eliminated a $2 an hour pay raise for employees placed at potential risk for working through the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Boise-based company, the nation’s second-largest grocery chain, says it will award in-store workers a separate “Appreciation Pay” bonus payment equal to $4 per hour for hours worked from March 15 through last Saturday, June 13, when the temporary pay raise ended.

Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7 in Denver, which represents workers at Albertsons and Safeway, condemned the end of the $2-an-hour premium.

“Grocery companies, including Safeway/Albertsons, have seen record profits during this pandemic as customers who stay at home buy more groceries,” Cordova said in a statement to KDVR-TV in Denver, which first reported the end of the hourly bonus. “Taking away these Essential Heroes’ hourly bonus of $2 an hour shows a complete disregard for the dangers these workers face every day just to do their jobs.”

Jack Caldwell, president of Boise-based Local 368A of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, did not immediately return a call for comment. The union represents Albertsons workers in Southern Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Western Wyoming.