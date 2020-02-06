BOISE — Alaska Airlines plans to begin offering daily service between Boise and Everett, Washington, beginning Thursday, June 18.
The flights will leave Boise at 7 a.m. Mountain time and arrive at Everett’s Paine Field at 7:45 a.m. Pacific time. The return flight leaves Everett at 7:10 p.m. and arrives in Boise at 9:40 p.m. The cheapest “Saver” tickets to and from Everett will cost $104.
“The Boise Airport is excited Alaska Airlines has decided to expand their network in Boise,” Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a statement. “Seattle is our busiest market for air travel, and with the addition of Everett it gives our passengers the opportunity to get to their final destination even quicker.”
Paine Field, south of Everett, is 37 miles north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Idaho passengers traveling to cities north of Seattle may find it more convenient to fly to Everett, Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs said by phone.
“We believe this route will become popular, more easily connecting family and friends, workers and businesses,” David Besse, Alaska’s manager of network planning, said in a news release.
To accommodate the Boise flights, Alaska will reduce its daily departures from Everett to Portland from three to two.
Before now, Boise passengers seeking to fly to Everett have had to go to Portland and then to Everett.
In March, Alaska will also begin offering service to Los Angeles with two flights daily, and it will add an additional daily flight to San Diego.
On July 6, Delta Air Lines will begin a daily flight to Atlanta. That flight, which has been in the works for years, will be the farthest east a direct flight goes from Boise. (Previously, Boiseans could only catch a direct flight as far east as Chicago.)
This year, Southwest Airlines will add additional weekday flights to San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento, the Boise Airport has said. Southwest will also add an additional flight to Phoenix on Saturdays and Sundays.
Alaska began flying out of Everett last March. It offers 18 daily flights to 10 destinations, including Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Spokane, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
“In that time, Everett has become a popular, convenient option for many travelers, especially those who live north of Seattle,” Alaska Airlines spokesman Ray Lane said in an email.
More than 680,000 passengers have flown on Alaska flights to and from Everett since the service began, Lane said.
