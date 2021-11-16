Airport to contract with consulting firm to improve Magic Valley air services

TWIN FALLS — In efforts to bring new flights to the region, Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport has engaged in a contract with a consultant to help increase existing routes and develop new ones.

The Twin Falls City Council approved a contract with Volaire Aviation Consulting in a bid to develop new air services at the Twin Falls airport.

Airport manager Bill Carberry said contracting with a consultant would enable Twin Falls to make a case to directly to major airlines showing that stable, regular routes would be a good investment.

“We want to do everything we can to tell our story,” Carberry said. “We’re a growing market, a vibrant market, and we really could use additional services here.”

Twin Falls City Council signed off on the contract with Volaire on Monday, authorizing up to $30,000 from the airport’s reserve fund for consultation fees.

Recent reductions in flights to Salt Lake City and the elimination of a route to Denver were not for lack of participation of Magic Valley travelers, Carberry said.

“Current conditions in the airline industry with a confluence of issues, including resources, crews, pilots and others,“ Carberry said. “There are lots of small markets right now that airlines are exiting and closing down routes.”

SkyWest Airlines, who operates the reduced Salt Lake City flights as well as the now-eliminated Denver flight, has traditionally run routes to regional airports like Twin Falls on a business model airlines call “pro-rate,” or “at-risk.” Routes in larger markets tend to use a fixed-fee business model, where regional carriers would get costs plus a percentage of profits. Carberry said working with a consultant is the next step in attempting to secure stable air services in the fixed-fee model.

“What we are trying to do is try to put together a business case with our consultant to approach Delta and United directly to have this conversation about perhaps at some point in the future them taking over the route and making more of a fixed-fee arrangement with a regional carrier,” Carberry said.

Councilmember Shawn Barigar, who is also president and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said initiating talks directly with major air carriers is a good thing for the Magic Valley.

“While we certainly appreciate the long relationship we’ve had with SkyWest, I think some opportunities to connect directly with larger carriers makes sense for the community,” Barigar said. “And having a consultant who has that experience can help us build that business case I think is a good pathway forward.”

