Why can't dairies donate milk instead of dumping it? For a lot of reasons

Raw milk

While a potato farmer can safely dump spuds in a field and invite people to pick some up, it wouldn’t be legal or safe for most farmers to allow people to fill up bottles right at the farm. Only a very small number of Idaho farmers have the U.S. Department of Agriculture permits necessary to sell raw, unpasteurized milk.

“Even if a dairyman was told, ‘Hey, today you have to dump your milk,’ legally they can’t just jump on social media and say, ‘Hey, come get all the milk you want,’” Naerebout explained.

But even with all of those obstacles preventing dairymen and processors from being able to donate their products, the dairy industry could start donating food soon.

Naerebout said that the dairy industry is working to find ways to donate milk. There might be a way to donate a portion of unsold milk to food banks.

“That’s more complex than it would appear,” he said.

The likely way donations would work is the USDA would purchase dairy products and get them into food banks and other programs.