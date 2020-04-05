While many Magic Valley storefronts are locked, food processing carries on

That answer might seem non-intuitive based on what you’ve seen while grocery shopping, with many stores limiting customers to just one or two items of some staple foods. In the past few weeks, you might have been unable to buy eggs, water, rice, beans, milk, cream, flour, sugar and other items — even spuds at one point.

“We are seeing increased demand both in-store and online,” Clif Bar Twin Falls Bakery General Manager Dale Ducommun said in an email, noting that the company’s Twin Falls and Indianapolis bakeries are working hard to keep shelves stocked. Clif Bar employees are receiving extra pay now, Ducommun said.

But panic buying probably isn’t going to last, and it isn’t going to have much of an impact on processors in the coming weeks or months, Lu said.

“Are we going to see more demand in the long term?” he said. “I think hardly.”

Even though many have been hoarding food, the spurt in buying doesn’t mean people are going to eat more day after day. Every American has one stomach. No one’s going to start drinking more milk just because there’s a pandemic.