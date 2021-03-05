What would Simpson's dam breaching plan mean for the Magic Valley?

“You have to wait for the right moment,” Simpson said. “We’ve been kind of looking at the stars being aligned.”

If Simpson’s idea becomes a reality, it’ll have massive ramifications for Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. But what would the gargantuan proposal and the breaching of four dams all the way in southeastern Washington state mean for the Magic Valley hundreds of miles away?

Simpson’s pitch

There are a handful of reasons Simpson wants to breach the four dams — this isn’t just about saving salmon.

But to understand the proposal, you have to know a little bit about how the Northwest got to this point. Salmon are at the heart of the debate, lawsuits and controversy.

The fish are struggling and have been for decades. Chinook and sockeye salmon have been endangered since the 1990s, as have steelhead trout. There used to be between 8 and 16 million salmon and steelhead on the Snake and Columbia rivers every year.

As humans installed more and more dams along the salmon’s migration corridors, the fishes’ journey back and forth from the ocean became increasingly perilous. Now only a few thousand wild salmon and steelhead make it back to the Gem State every year.