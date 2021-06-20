What we learn from a year of COVID-19 outbreaks in Idaho food plants

BOISE — More than a year after the first COVID-19 outbreak in an Idaho meatpacking plant, the Idaho Statesman is concluding its tracking of coronavirus outbreaks in Idaho agribusinesses.

Since May 2020, the Idaho Statesman has identified approximately 1,500 coronavirus cases and at least four deaths linked to outbreaks in more than 40 agribusinesses across Idaho. Given that Idaho has recorded more than 190,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and how easily the coronavirus was transmitted in food processing and meatpacking plants across the U.S., this is likely an undercount.

Data about facility and business outbreaks included in the Statesman’s online database and map reflect the cumulative positive and probable cases at each facility since March, as provided and verified by each facility’s regional health district. Sometimes, the case numbers provided by the company were higher than those provided by the health district, because workers at the facility live in a different district. In that case, the map used the company’s count. At some locations, all employees have recovered, while others may still have had sick employees, or active cases at the time of the last data provided to the Statesman in May 2021.

Several factors contribute to undercount in COVID-19 cases