Western Dairy Transport coming to Jerome

JEROME — The largest dairy transport company in the U.S. has started construction on a new facility in Jerome.

Western Dairy Transport LLC is building a 20,000-square-foot facility for milk transport, truck maintenance and truck washing. The building is at the corner of Yakima Street and Garfield, within the Northside Industrial Subdivision, near the Walmart in Jerome.

“We have been in the Jerome area for over 10 years and are pleased to establish roots here,” Chief Operating Officer Jim Dixon said in a statement. “The city, county and state have been fantastic to work with, and the entire building process has gone very smoothly.”

Founded in 1967 in Cabool, Missouri, Western Dairy Transport serves customers in all 48 states and Mexico.

Larry Hall, executive director of Jerome 20/20, said this project helps to further growth within the city.

“Jerome has great access to the interstate and they are supporting Idaho milk products in a big way with what they do,” Hall said.

The building should be complete sometime in the summer, he said.

Jerome Mayor David Davis said the city’s key businesses are the dairy and milk processing industries. This facility will help to strengthen relationships, he said.

Scoular is another company within the subdivision. Its plant is set to open on Dec. 7 and will be making Emerge, a barley-based protein source for aquaculture and pet food.

